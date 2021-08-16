Mid 80s With Pop Up Showers This Week, Warmer & Drier Weather this Weekend

We are watching Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical System Grace in the Caribbean, one of the storms could impact our weather this week, the other will not. Showers chances continue in the forecast all week but the severe weather threat is very low. Warmer and drier weather looks to move in for the weekend. We will have more on which day you will most likely be dodging showers and storms coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and a few isolated pop up showers will be possible tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and the winds will be calm. Some patchy fog could also develop overnight across the region just like Monday morning. The best chance for rain will be locations to the south and east of Jackson. These weak showers are developing from some of the far outer bands being spawned from Tropical Storm Fred. Fred should have minimal impacts on our weather in West Tennessee besides some increased cloud cover and few scattered showers.

TUESDAY:

Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s across West Tennessee. Partly cloudy skies are expected and the winds will stay light and come out of the east. A few isolated showers and weak NON severe storms could pop up in the afternoon with the best chance for showers being areas east of Jackson; although everyone could see a shower tomorrow, many of us will not. Chances for rain are only around 30% across our viewing area. Tuesday night we will dip down to around 70°.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

More afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday & Thursday. The severe weather threat is low but we cannot rule out a gusty storm or two into the afternoon hours each day. Highs will make it into the mid 80s with overnight lows falling down to around 70° The winds are expected to primary be out of the south both days and that will keep it a bit humid over the time frame. Rain chances sit around 40% on Thursday and 50% on Wednesday.

FRIDAY:

Highs Friday should reach the mid to upper 80s again across West Tennessee. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the southwest. It will be a bit humid as well and that could lead to some storm development as the day goes on. Models are showing a decent shot for rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and some could be sticking around in time to impact some of the football games Friday night. The forecast is still several days out and is something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. If you plan on attending any games on Friday, just monitor the forecast this week and we will hopefully fine tune the timing of the possible storms better as the week progresses.

THE WEEKEND:

Long term forecast models are hinting at some drier and warmer weather as we head into the weekend and especially into next week. As of now we cannot rule out showers on both Saturday and Sunday but chances sit at 20% or less as of now. Highs should make it back up to around 90° this weekend and the winds will shift and start to come out of the west over the weekend. Lows will start to creep up a bit due to the increase in humidity and should fall down into the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected both weekend days.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall around 2:15 CST just east of Panama City, Florida with sustained winds of 65 MPH. Fred was close to becoming a hurricane but stayed a strong tropical storm on Monday afternoon before making landfall. Fred will be a quick moving storm and will move to the north passing over East Tennessee late Tuesday. Some heavy rain could be possible across the Appalachians but Fred should have minimal impacts of us here in West Tennessee.

Tropical System Grace is expected to drop heavy rain on Haiti, which is the last things those folks need after being hit with a 7.2 earthquake on Saturday. The current forecast for Grace is for the storm to track south of Cuba and pass near Cancun before continuing to the west making landfall in Northern Mexico sometime this upcoming weekend. Grace appears to have no impact on weather in West Tennessee at least through the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

