Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/21 – 08/16/21 August 16, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/38Tamika Jackson Tamika Jackson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Brandon White Brandon White: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Bryan Rowell Bryan Rowell: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Byron Ross Byron Ross: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Christina Gardner Christina Gardner: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Christopher Currie Christopher Currie: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Christopher Rodgers Christopher Rodgers: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Corey Jackson Corey Jackson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Damarius Pearson Damarius Pearson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Decornick Moore Decornick Moore: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Derrion Bell Derrion Bell: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38James Alexander James Alexander: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38James Glenn James Glenn: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38James Vandiver James Vandiver: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38James Weatherford James Weatherford: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38Janis Roath Janis Roath: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Jaylon Tipler Jaylon Tipler: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Jeterria McClendon Jeterria McClendon: Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Johnny Saucedo Johnny Saucedo: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Ledarious Davis Ledarious Davis: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Lonnie Owens Lonnie Owens: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Maegen Echols Maegen Echols: Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Markettus Patrick Markettus Patrick: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Mason Sterling Mason Sterling: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Matthew Cupples Matthew Cupples: Theft under $999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Michelle Akines Michelle Akines: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Nakena Forrest Nakena Forrest: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Quatavious Long Quatavious Long: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Robert Pirtle Robert Pirtle: Driving under the influence, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Ronnie King Ronnie King: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Sadarious Black Sadarious Black: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Scott Wright Scott Wright: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Sierra Smith Sierra Smith: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Silas Constantine Silas Constantine: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Taidren Taylor Taidren Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Thomas Latch Thomas Latch: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Troy French Troy French: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38William Mann William Mann: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter