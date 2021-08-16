Mugshots : Madison County : 08/13/21 – 08/16/21

1/38 Tamika Jackson Tamika Jackson: Violation of probation

2/38 Brandon White Brandon White: Failure to appear

3/38 Bryan Rowell Bryan Rowell: Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/38 Byron Ross Byron Ross: Aggravated assault

5/38 Christina Gardner Christina Gardner: Violation of probation



6/38 Christopher Currie Christopher Currie: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/38 Christopher Rodgers Christopher Rodgers: Failure to appear

8/38 Corey Jackson Corey Jackson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/38 Damarius Pearson Damarius Pearson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/38 Decornick Moore Decornick Moore: Driving under the influence



11/38 Derrion Bell Derrion Bell: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/38 James Alexander James Alexander: Failure to appear

13/38 James Glenn James Glenn: Simple domestic assault

14/38 James Vandiver James Vandiver: Sex offender registry violations

15/38 James Weatherford James Weatherford: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/38 Janis Roath Janis Roath: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/38 Jaylon Tipler Jaylon Tipler: Reckless endangerment

18/38 Jeterria McClendon Jeterria McClendon: Assault, vandalism

19/38 Johnny Saucedo Johnny Saucedo: Public intoxication

20/38 Ledarious Davis Ledarious Davis: Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/38 Lonnie Owens Lonnie Owens: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law

22/38 Maegen Echols Maegen Echols: Harassment

23/38 Markettus Patrick Markettus Patrick: Aggravated assault

24/38 Mason Sterling Mason Sterling: Failure to appear

25/38 Matthew Cupples Matthew Cupples: Theft under $999, failure to appear



26/38 Michelle Akines Michelle Akines: Assault

27/38 Nakena Forrest Nakena Forrest: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

28/38 Quatavious Long Quatavious Long: Violation of probation

29/38 Robert Pirtle Robert Pirtle: Driving under the influence, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law

30/38 Ronnie King Ronnie King: Simple possession/casual exchange



31/38 Sadarious Black Sadarious Black: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

32/38 Scott Wright Scott Wright: Violation of community corrections

33/38 Sierra Smith Sierra Smith: Simple possession/casual exchange

34/38 Silas Constantine Silas Constantine: Failure to appear

35/38 Taidren Taylor Taidren Taylor: Failure to appear



36/38 Thomas Latch Thomas Latch: Violation of probation

37/38 Troy French Troy French: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

38/38 William Mann William Mann: Aggravated domestic assault













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/13/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.