Tennessee woman fatally shot after accelerating towards deputies

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say deputies fatally shot a woman in Tennessee who allegedly accelerated toward them during a traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Sullivan County deputies were attempting a traffic stop Sunday night on 29-year-old Katelyn L. Harris, who had outstanding felony warrants.

Officials say Harris refused to stop and officers pursued until she ran off the road.

Deputies say they saw Harris with a gun and ordered her to drop it, but she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse instead and accelerated toward the officers.

The bureau says three deputies fired shots, striking Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.