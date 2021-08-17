Mostly Dry this Evening, Storms Likely to Return Wednesday Through Friday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Only a few weak pop up showers are possible this evening and tonight, but stronger storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. Severe weather will not be widespread, but a few gusty storms will be possible. The tornado threat appears to be very low. Nicer & hotter weather moves in for the weekend. We will have the latest timing of Wednesday’s storm threat and more on when the heat wave will be returning to West Tennessee coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and very few pop up showers will be possible tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70° and the winds will be calm. Some patchy fog could also develop overnight across the region just like Monday/Tuesday mornings.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in afternoon, but widespread afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday & Thursday as well. The severe weather threat is marginal (1/5) but we cannot rule out a gusty storm or two into the afternoon & evening hours each day. Highs will make it into the mid 80s with overnight lows falling down to around 70° The winds are expected to primary be out of the south both days and that will keep it a bit humid over the time frame. Rain chances sit around 60% on Thursday and 70% on Wednesday.

FRIDAY:

Highs Friday should reach the mid to upper 80s again across West Tennessee. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy and the winds will come out of the southwest. It will be a bit humid as well and that could lead to some storm development as the day goes on. Models are showing a decent shot for rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and some could be sticking around in time to impact some of the football games Friday night. The forecast is still several days out and is something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. If you plan on attending any games on Friday, just monitor the forecast this week and we will hopefully fine tune the timing of the possible storms better as the week progresses.

THE WEEKEND:

Long term forecast models are hinting at some drier and warmer weather as we head into the weekend and especially into next week. As of now we cannot rule out showers on both Saturday and Sunday but chances sit at 20% or less as of now on Saturday and less then 10% on Sunday. Highs should make it back up to around 90° this weekend and the winds will shift and start to come out of the west over the weekend. Lows will start to creep up a bit due to the increase in humidity and should fall down into the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected both weekend days.

NEXT WEEK:

A hot and dry spell is expected to return to West Tennessee next week. Highs will make it into the low to mid 90s and it will be humid allowing the heat index to climb over 100° for the start of next week. Skies should be sunny to mostly sunny for the first half of the week. Winds are expected to stay out of the west and a cold front could move through during the second half of week and will be something will be watching closely next week in the Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13