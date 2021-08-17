Mugshots : Madison County : 08/16/21 – 08/17/21 August 17, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Gibbs, Jessie Gibbs, Jessie: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Childress, James Childress, James: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Franklin, Jacquel Franklin, Jacquel: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Jones, Quincy Jones, Quincy: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Stegall, Trevarious Stegall, Trevarious: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Williams, Dantis Williams, Dantis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Woods, Almontay Woods, Almontay: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter