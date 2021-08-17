Mugshots : Madison County : 08/16/21 – 08/17/21

1/7 Gibbs, Jessie Gibbs, Jessie: Aggravated domestic assault

2/7 Childress, James Childress, James: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/7 Franklin, Jacquel Franklin, Jacquel: Violation of probation

4/7 Jones, Quincy Jones, Quincy: Failure to appear

5/7 Stegall, Trevarious Stegall, Trevarious: Simple domestic assault



6/7 Williams, Dantis Williams, Dantis: Failure to appear

7/7 Woods, Almontay Woods, Almontay: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/17/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.