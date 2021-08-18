Helping Hands hosting free medical, dental clinic Friday and Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn.– Helping Hands of Tennessee is getting ready to host a free medical and dental clinic in Jackson.

The organization is providing medical and dental services this weekend at Historic First Baptist Church for the underserved population in West Tennessee.

Sabrina Blue with Helping Hands says the event is scheduled for August 20 and August 21, and will have dental hygienists, medical professionals and other volunteers available.

“It would make an impact on our community. It still would help a lot of people, and we’ve got those vouchers ready,” said Blue.

Attendees will be able to receive vouchers for services at the event.

The clinic starts at 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.