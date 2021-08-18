Local church to provide free medical services for residents

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local church is preparing to give free medical services to residents in Jackson.



Historic First Baptist Church in Jackson is helping many in the community by providing no-cost medical and dental services to the undeserved population in Jackson-Madison County and surrounding counties as well.

Associate Pastor Sabrina Blue says the event will take place on August 20 and 21 with the help of dental hygienists, medical professionals and general volunteers.

“It would make an impact on our community. It still would help a lot of people and we got those vouchers ready,” said Blue.

Blue says the service will be an all day event this Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.