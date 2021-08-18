Mugshots : Madison County : 08/17/21 – 08/18/21 August 18, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Judd Mosier Judd Mosier: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Augusta Triplett Augusta Triplett: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Brandi Person Brandi Person: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Brandon Johnson Brandon Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Cornell Poe Cornell Poe: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Dewayne Price Dewayne Price: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Erica Azbill Erica Azbill: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Jason Petterson Jason Petterson: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Jayland Lyles Jayland Lyles: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19John Jordan John Jordan: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Joshua Swift Joshua Swift: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Kalin Stone Kalin Stone: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Kelly Embry Kelly Embry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Nadia Early Nadia Early: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Norman Byars Norman Byars: Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Shelton Ward Shelton Ward: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Thomas Utley Thomas Utley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Tyundre Beattie Tyundre Beattie: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Vernon Martin Vernon Martin: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/18/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter