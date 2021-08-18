Scattered Showers Return By Morning

Update Wednesday August 18th 10:25 pm.

Storms brought plenty of rainfall to many parts of the area Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall and frequent lightning were the main players. Radar estimates of over 2 inches in some areas by the evening hours.

Storms will wind down this evening with skies staying mostly cloudy with a mild night ahead. Showers will likely return in the morning with a few showers around at the bus stop. We remain on the edge of a larger ridge of high pressure and we’ll continue to have round of storms moving into the area the next couple of days.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower late, otherwise, showers and a few storms by morning, Low of 72.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms likely, High of 86.

Showers and storms will continue into the weekend and a heatwave is looking more likely next week as highs will make it back into the lower 90’s by Monday and middle 90’s by the middle of next week!

