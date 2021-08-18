The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 7 | Emily Meaole

Lexington resident and healthcare worker Emily Meaole hides an impressive talent up her sleeve.

She balances work and family life with a love of music and performing, which she says is like therapy for her.

The Country singer-songwriter says she is proud to be a part of the talent-filled West Tennessee music scene.

We met with her at Baker Bros. BBQ in downtown Jackson, where she performed her original song “Trail Mix,” inspired by her relationship with her husband.

