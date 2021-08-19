Company co-founded by Bredesen plans solar farm in Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A startup company co-founded by former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is funding a new, 1 million-watt solar farm in the City of Jackson.

The company, named Clearloop, said Wednesday that it plans to break ground on the solar farm on Sept. 2.

The company says the farm will provide enough energy to power 200 homes.

Bredesen, a Democrat, served as Tennessee’s governor from 2003 to 2011. He lost a U.S. Senate race to Republican Marsha Blackburn in 2018.

Clearloop said it works with companies “to reclaim their carbon footprint and expand access to clean energy” by building new solar farms.

