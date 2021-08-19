Dyersburg police charge juvenile with assault on a first responder

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police say a juvenile has been charged with assault on a first responder.

A news release from Dyersburg police says officers responded to Byars Street over a possible burglary in progress.

Officers say three people came out of the home and fled.

Officers followed and captured a 15-year-old girl, and while placing handcuffs, a 17-year-old girl came back, the release says.

The release says she allegedly screamed at, then grabbed the officer by the ballistic vest and allegedly attempted to prevent the arrest.

The officer was able to keep control of the 15-year-old, and the 17-year-old fled again, but was captured by other officers.

Dyersburg police say a third suspect, 18-year-old Jeremiah Toles, was also found in the area.

Dyersburg police say the 15-year-old has been charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting stop/frisk/halt/search.

Police say the 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, assault on a first responder, resisting stop/frisk/halt/search and resisting arrest.

Police say Toles has been charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting stop/frisk/halt/search.