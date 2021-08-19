Feds seize over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage, Alaska, airport as they were being shipped from China.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages.

An agency spokesperson says there were between 135 to 150 packages found in Anchorage, all sent by the same person in China.

Each package contained a small amount of the fake cards, about 20 or 25 cards.

The seizure follows a high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards nationwide.

Another 3,600 fake cards were found recently at cargo facilities in Memphis, Tennessee.

Federal law enforcement officers are investigating.

