Officials seek public input on Hub City improvements

JACKSON, Tenn. — City leaders have a blueprint to better the quality of life for Jacksonians.

City officials are looking to create new ways to improve the Hub City, and they want your input to help them find answers for their “Master Plan.”

“This is our first step in the development of our new Bike, Pedestrian and Greenways Plan. This is our first public engagement session,” said Stan Pilant, Planning Director for the City of Jackson.

“We want to make sure we capture the public sentiment in the plan. We don’t want to develop a plan that doesn’t take into account what’s important to the public,” Pilant said.

The community was able to express their thoughts on current routes so city officials can start gathering data for the Master Plan.

“One of the key components of this plan is to make sure we identify a network of bike trails, greenways and sidewalks and pedestrian ways so that we can get a complete network, start identifying it, start getting resources to make that happen,” Pilant said.

Local residents say they are appreciative the city is looking to them for answers.

“I am so grateful that the city is so forward thinking, and the planning and the connecting and really seeing where the issues are, but also asking the community what they think the issues are,” said resident Jenn Fearnley.

Pilant says the plan will take some time, which is why city officials want to hear your opinions.

“The plan will be completed around April of next year, and then with that will be the implementation. So that will fall in sort of into our budget cycle for the new fiscal year that starts July 1,” Pilant said. “We can then look at what we might implement and start building this network.”

Pilant says this plan will not only improve the city, it would improve the community.

“We feel it’s very important to the quality of life in Jackson, and we think it’s very important to people that are looking for these opportunities to walk, bike, and greenways are important too,” Pilant said.

If you would like to learn more, check out the city’s interactive map and survey.

