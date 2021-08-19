Tropical Showers And Storms Continue

Weather Update: Thursday, August 19 —

Another gloomy morning with some light to moderate showers. The overall pattern is similar to yesterday. The main trough that drove yesterday’s convection is more off-set from the region. the main effect that will have will be less coverage. But I expect most of the first half of today to feature clouds and perhaps patchy areas of light to moderate rain. Guidance does suggest a lull through at least this afternoon before more convection tries to fire on the max heating of the afternoon.



