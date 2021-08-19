Wet Pattern Continues But Drier and Sunny Weather Coming Soon

Weather Update – Thursday, August 19 – 3:45 PM

TODAY:

A few storms and showers moved through the region this morning. We have seen these wet conditions over the past few days and they won’t be ending soon. The chance for showers continues overnight with the greatest chance of storms north of I-40. Partly cloudy skies can be seen outside the showers. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s for most of the region.

TOMORROW:

Wet conditions continue tomorrow, picking up after noon. A few scattered showers and storms could be seen in the morning but stronger storms should hold off until after noon. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall is possible as these storms pass. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s with partly cloudy skies. We should see a break into the evening hours but showers could pick back up after sunset. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and lows in the lower 70’s. A chance of showers and storms remains overnight into Saturday.

Strong storms could be possible early in he morning with conditions continuing over the day. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80’s are expected. Lows drop into the lower 70’s with the chance for showers dropping. A few showers could be possible Sunday morning but the chance for showers remains low as of the moment. Partly cloudy skies are expected wit highs in the upper 80’s. The chance for showers and storms overnight remains low as well with low temperatures in the mid-70’s.

NEXT WEEK:

After this weekend, some drier and sunnier conditions are expected with a high pressure moving into West Tennessee. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected all week long with highs in the 90’s. Humidity could bring heat index values to the triple digits once again. Southerly flow could bring a few afternoon thunderstorms later into the week but as of right now, the chance looks very slim until Thursday.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical system Fred made its way on shore earlier this week. However, tropical storm Grace formed right behind it. It kept more of an westerly track and is expected to make landfall in Mexico before the weekend. We also have tropical storm Henri forming in the Atlantic. It should be making landfall next week towards the New England area.

