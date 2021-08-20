Another Day of Heavy Rainfall Ahead but Sunshine Is Coming Soon

Weather Update – Friday, August 20 – 3:15 PM

TODAY:

Wet conditions continue today.. A few scattered showers and storms have appeared this morning, some bringing heavy rainfall. Highs reached into the lower to lower 80’s with partly cloudy skies. We should see a break into the evening hours but showers could pick back up after sunset. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and lows in the lower 70’s.

TOMORROW:

Strong storms could be possible early in the morning with conditions continuing over the day. Heavy rainfall could being as soon as 2-3AM, and lasting well throughout the afternoon. One main round of storms should roll in around 8AM, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds until it passes around 1PM. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80’s are expected. Lows drop into the lower 70’s with the chance for showers dropping.

Afterwards, a few scattered showers could be seen overnight and into Sunday morning, however chances of heavy rainfall are slim. On Sunday, we should see some slightly drier conditions with a low chance of rain. Highs should reach into the upper 80’s as clouds begin to clear. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s. Partly cloudy skies are expected as clouds clear with the high pressure moving in.

NEXT WEEK:

A warm up is in store this week as a high pressure moves into the area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected all week long with highs in the 90’s. Humidity could bring heat index values to the triple digits once again. Southerly flow could bring a few afternoon thunderstorms later into the week but as of right now, the chance looks very slim until Thursday.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical system Fred made its way on shore earlier this week. However, tropical storm Grace formed right behind it. It kept more of an westerly track and made landfall around Tulum, Mexico on Thursday morning. It has made its way back out to sea and strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. It is expected to make landfall once more time in Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is also in the Atlantic strengthening. However, it is expected to take a northwesterly path into next week. This is due to an upper level low altering the path. This low pressure is causing winds around it to flow counter-clockwise into the direction of the low pressure. In turn, this is pulling Henri towards the New England area.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

