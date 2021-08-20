Educator of the Week: Tiffany Nelson

It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

“From the day I stepped in student teaching, I love Maury City. I am from Crockett County, so it had a piece of my heart anyway, but our school has such a family atmosphere,” said Tiffany Nelson, a teacher at Maury City Elementary School.

Nelson has spent 10 years teaching at the elementary school from pre-K to second grade.

“I did five years in pre-K, a year teaching second grade, and this is my fourth year teaching kindergarten,” Nelson said.

She says she loves her job and could not imagine doing anything else.

“My mom will tell you, that was my dream my whole life. I don’t remember ever wanting to do anything else. I always wanted to teach. I always wanted to work with little kids,” Nelson said.

At times, teaching can be stressful, but Nelson has learned to go with the flow.

“You have this much to get done and you have 180 days to do it, and some days it’s just not going to happen. And if it’s not happening, as the teacher you have to realize that and we just have to take a break,” Nelson said.

But while teaching her students, she learned a few things as well.

“You just have to have all of the patience. You have bad days, they have bad days. It’s okay to take a break,” Nelson said.

But every day, she wants her students to be as successful as they can by learning.

“We learned something new and everybody was involved. It doesn’t necessarily mean everybody got it that day, but they’re all involved,” Nelson said.

