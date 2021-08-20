LIFELINE Blood Services shows off new wrapped donor bus

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services unveiled new wrap for one of their donation buses.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The wrap is a collaboration between Jackson artist Kris Stewart and B3 Creative Agency.

Stewart says the vision came from wanting to embody West Tennessee and the people who make it home.

Stewart says the bus’s pieces are actually interchangeable, so if you want to move a character to a different area, you’d be able to.

Stewart has done artwork for a lot of Jackson events, such as t-shirts for the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial.

“The first thing we thought was, ‘Man, this bus could use a nice redo.’ So being able to do the art for it, being able to know that somehow this bus and this art might save a few lives means the world to me,” Stewart said.

Stewart says there will be more collaborations with LIFELINE Blood Services in the near future.

For more local news, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.