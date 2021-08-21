Drier and Warmer Weather On Its Way As Rain Heads Out

Weather Update – Saturday, August 21 – 5:45 PM

TODAY:

Rain continues to move into West Tennessee as we prepare to end this wet week we’ve had. Heavy rainfall concerns shifted east and into Middle Tennessee. This left West Tennessee with a few spare showers but thankfully no major flooding. However, Middle Tennessee broke multiple rainfall accumulation records as heavy rainfall continues to fall this evening. In West Tennessee, we could see a few storms with heavy rainfall potential and some gusty winds as we are under a marginal risk of severe weather. Lows for the evening should drop into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s as clouds and rain move out.

TOMORROW:

Rain chances for Sunday are remaining low for the moment, with only scattered showers expected. Because of this, we could see temperatures rise into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Heat index values could reach upper 90’s and into the 100’s as well as humidity increases. This should be the start of another warm and humid week here in West Tennessee. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected which could increase heating.

The start of this hot week is being brought on by a ridge setting into place over parts of the south. The National Weather Service has already issues multiple heat warnings this weekend with even more expected this coming week – possibly including West Tennessee. This high pressure is going to bring in lots of sunshine with southerly flow to bring a little more humidity and calmer winds. These are going to be some big factors in the heat index values this week which could become very important.

THIS WEEK:

Hot and humid conditions are expected this week with temperatures in the 90’s expected and heat index values possibly into the triple digits. We should remain dry for most of the week until Thursday. A low chance will return Thursday with afternoon scattered showers being possible Friday and Saturday. Excessive heat warnings could come later into the week but as of today, nothing has been issued.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical system Fred made its way on shore earlier this week. However, tropical storm Grace formed right behind it. It kept more of an westerly track and made landfall around Tulum, Mexico on Thursday morning. It has made its way back out to sea and strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. Once it entered the ocean again, it strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane and made landfall Friday evening.

Tropical System Henri is also in the Atlantic strengthening. It has made it into hurricane status as a category one. The path is still estimated to make landfall in the New England area around Long Island. This is due to an upper level low altering the path. This low pressure is causing winds around it to flow counter-clockwise into the direction of the low pressure. In turn, this is pulling Henri towards the New England area. It is expected to make landfall on Sunday.

