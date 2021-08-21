DSCC announces reinstatement of COVID-19 safety protocols

DYERSBURG, Tenn.–Dyersburg State Community College announces face mask requirements will be reinstated beginning Monday, August 23 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in and around its surrounding communities.

In addition, the college will require daily health screenings before entering buildings, temperature checks, and limited entrances and exits to reduce virus transmission and exposure.

Before students, faculty and staff arrive, they will be required to fill out and submit a daily COVID-19 health screening questionnaire.

Custodial staff will continue thorough cleaning at all locations with daily protocols for disinfecting frequently-touched items and equipment.