Local cafe hosts arts and crafts market

The Community Cafe held an arts and crafts market today for local artists.

The market varied in artistry, from rosin designs, to watercolor on canvas, and different types of jewelry.

The artists attending the market today are a part of a Facebook group called West Tennessee Creatives Collective.

Around fifty members make up the Facebook group and almost all members are West Tennessee natives.

Founders Nicci Gano and Chris Smith encourage artists to put themselves out there and know that their art is appreciated.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but I always get that feeling that oh well, maybe I’m not good enough to put my stuff out there with everybody else’s. So what we’ve done is we kind of created a group where we can encourage each other and build each other up, because everybody, because everyone’s art is unique,” Smith said.

The group is reviving a Jackson event called Arts at the Market. The event will be held at the farmers market on September 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.