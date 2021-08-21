Pet of the Week: Matilda

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Matilda.

Matilda loves to chase birds in the yard. She also enjoys playing fetch and being with her parents.

Matilda thinks she is a guard dog.

She loves to bark at everything outside of the yard! It is her job to keep the yard safe!

Matilda also barks at the suspicious sounds of night.

She goes to the door and stands when she needs to go potty.

Sometimes she is stubborn, if she thinks she can get her way.

Matilda has basic training, so she knows what no, sit, stay and down means. But she needs some refreshing sometimes.

If there are treats involved, she is always a good listener.

Matilda doesn’t share her food or bones though.

She likes other dogs that respect her personal space. So give her some time to make sure they will be friendly.

Matilda doesn’t mind cats if they don’t mind her.

She’s a unique dog that needs a unique owner, could that be you?

If you are interested in Matilda or any of the other available animals contact STAT by visiting their website here or find their Facebook page here.