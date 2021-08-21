Scattered Storms And Potential For Flooding

Weather Update – Saturday, August 21 – 7:15 AM

SUMMARY:

We are in a stagnate pattern of scattered storms as we continue on the edge of a subtropical ridge. Storms that do develop will be slow moving and capable of training or one storm following the other which can prompt flooding to occur. Rainfall rates have already added up quickly over parts of Benton and Henry county where a flash flood warning was issued this morning. Radar estimated totals of between 5 and 8 inches of rain over eastern Henry county as of 7 am this morning. More bands or rain will develop in the viewing area from mid morning to late afternoon with potential for flooding.

TODAY:

An MCS or band of strong storms had developed in Missouri this morning and since then has died down some, however, we are seeing plenty of outflow into the area that will produce more pop up showers and storms for our area today.

Today, showers and storms likely from mid morning into the afternoon. A couple of storms could get strong with frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. Highs will range from 86-88. Southwest winds 4 to 9 mph.

Chances remain pretty high throughout the day from mid morning into the afternoon so take the umbrella if heading out.

We can expect a drier day tomorrow but today will keep us under cloudy skies and higher rain chances ahead.





SUNDAY AND NEXT WEEK:

Sunday will feature drier weather after a few showers early morning. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs around 90 which will kick off a warm week ahead as mostly dry and hot and temperatures will reach the middle 90’s by tuesday.

A heat advisory may have to be issued as the heat and humidity will be a tough go into the middle of the week so enjoy the slightly lower temperatures for the weekend. We’ll have the latest online and on air right here!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

