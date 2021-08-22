Middle TN Flooding Breaks Records This Weekend And Heat Advisories Are Right Behind

Weather Update – Sunday, August 22 – 3:45 PM

YESTERDAY:

A rare flooding event took place yesterday in Middle Tennessee. The system traveled more easterly than expected, dropping 17″ of rain in McEwen, Tennessee in less than 24 hours-Where 9.34″ of rainfall fell in only 3 hours. This broke the previous record for 24 hour rainfall accumulation in Middle Tennessee of 9.45″ on May 1, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee. This also broke the all-time 24 hour rainfall accumulation record for the state of Tennessee. The previous all-time record was 13.60″ in Milan on September 13, 1982.

Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson counties saw the worst of the flooding, however, waters are already beginning to recede. As of Saturday evening, there are 10 fatalities and over 30 still missing. Radar estimated 17.40″ inches of rain, only slightly ahead of the 17.02″ measurement made by the National Weather Service.

TODAY:

A low chance of rain was possible this afternoon as we start to dry up. A ridge is building in place as a high pressure will move in later to the week. This will bring warmer and more humid temperatures that we saw a glimpse of today. Highs reached into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for many across the region.A heat advisory has been issued with the possibility of heat index values between 105 and 110. Partly cloudy skies remained to filter out the sunshine. These skies will remain into the evening, bringing another partly cloudy day tomorrow. Lows should reach into the lower 70’s this evening.

TOMORROW:

The start of this hot week is being brought on by a ridge setting into place over parts of the south. The National Weather Service has already issued multiple heat warnings this weekend with even more expected this coming week – possibly including West Tennessee. This high pressure is going to bring in lots of sunshine with southerly flow to bring a little more humidity and calmer winds. These are going to be some big factors in the heat index values this week which could become very important.

Tomorrow, we could see temperatures into the lower 90’s with heat index values in the upper 90’s to lower 100’s. A heat advisory has already been issued until 8PM Monday evening with heat index values between 105 and 110 likely. There is a chance for this to extend later into the week as well. Partly cloudy skies will remain and winds will remain fairly clam. The high pressure should set in during the later parts of the afternoon to the evening. This could bring clear skies overnight and lows in the lower 70’s once again.

THIS WEEK:

Mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 90’s and lows in the lower 70’s are expected all week long. Clouds should start to move in on Thursday as the ridge begins to break, bringing some partly cloudy skies.This should also drop highs in the upper 80’s with a hopeful decline in humidity. Afternoon pop-up showers could return by Thursday afternoon and last throughout the weekend as well. As of the moment, no other chance of rainfall remains.

Hot and humid conditions are expected this week with heat index values possibly into the triple digits. Excessive heat warnings could come later into the week but as of today, nothing has been issued.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical system Fred made its way on shore earlier this week. However, tropical storm Grace formed right behind it. It kept more of an westerly track and made landfall around Tulum, Mexico on Thursday morning. It has made its way back out to sea and strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. Once it entered the ocean again, it strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane and made landfall Friday evening.

Tropical System Henri is also in the Atlantic strengthening. It has made it into hurricane status as a category one. Shortly after, it dropped back into tropical storm status. It made landfall in Rhode Island shortly after noon on Sunday as a tropical storm.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com