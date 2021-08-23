Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, TBI investigating two deaths on Wilbur Nelson Road

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating two deaths.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says they were called out to Wilbur Nelson Road sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The sheriff says a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were found dead at the scene.

The sheriff says families member last spoke to the 20-year-old woman around 3:50 p.m.

The sheriff says this is being investigated as a double homicide.

