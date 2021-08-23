IT Technician

WBBJ-TV is seeking a full time IT Technician. The right applicant should have at least 2 to 5 years experience in maintaining IT equipment, preferably in a broadcast environment. This position requires a high level understanding of computer theory and application. Including Windows and Mac computer networks, video servers and non-linear editors. The position also requires the desire to learn all aspects of operating and maintaining other equipment in the television broadcast industry. A college degree, vocational diploma or military training is preferred. Must be willing to be on-call for occasional emergencies.

Send resumes to:

engineer@wbbjtv.com

or

WBBJ-TV

Attn: Randy McCaskill

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301