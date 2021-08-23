Mugshots : Madison County : 08/20/21 – 08/23/21

1/39 Andrew Ryals Andrew Ryals: Contempt of court

2/39 Bobbie Benner Bobbie Benner: Failure to appear

3/39 Calvin Darnell Calvin Darnell: Resisting stop/arrest

4/39 Catherine Webb Catherine Webb: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/39 Cecile Reyes Cecile Reyes: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



6/39 David Singleton David Singleton: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/39 Deadrick Pack Deadrick Pack: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contempt of court

8/39 Drew Hunt Drew Hunt: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/39 Earnest Taylor Earnest Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/39 Eric Lipsey Eric Lipsey: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/39 Harris Jones Harris Jones: Public intoxication

12/39 Jaeden Collins Jaeden Collins: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/39 James Webb James Webb: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

14/39 Jaquintess Jackson Jaquintess Jackson: Failure to appear

15/39 Jasmine Wright Jasmine Wright: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



16/39 Jason Hayslett Jason Hayslett: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/39 Jushun Killion Jushun Killion: Failure to appear

18/39 Justin Shoate Justin Shoate: Aggravated domestic assault

19/39 Kiera Morgan Kiera Morgan: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/39 Marcus Benford Marcus Benford: Aggravated domestic assault



21/39 Martez Ayers Martez Ayers: Violation of order of protection, failure to appear

22/39 Octaveious Polk Octaveious Polk: Vandalism

23/39 Orlando Whisnant Orlando Whisnant: Simple domestic assault

24/39 Orlandos Huey Orlandos Huey: Violation of probation

25/39 Penni Estes Penni Estes: Schedule I drug violations



26/39 Pratha McGill Pratha McGill: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/39 Randy Godwin Randy Godwin: Violation of community corrections

28/39 Ricky Webb Ricky Webb: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

29/39 Rochell Triplett Rochell Triplett: Criminal simulation, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/39 Roderick Howard Roderick Howard: Driving on revoked/suspended license



31/39 Ross Mayer Ross Mayer: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

32/39 Scendarius Marable Scendarius Marable: Violation of community corrections

33/39 Shanada Snipes Shanada Snipes: Failure to appear

34/39 Shanee Wilson Shanee Wilson: Child abuse or neglect

35/39 Tameka Mauldin Tameka Mauldin: Failure to appear



36/39 Theron Cox Theron Cox: Simple domestic assault

37/39 Tina Overman Tina Overman: Violation of probation

38/39 Travis Love Travis Love: Violation of probation

39/39 Willie Pledge Willie Pledge: Vandalism, public intoxication















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.