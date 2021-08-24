Investigation into Gibson County double homicide continues

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for suspects in a double homicide.

What neighbors call a quiet street and a quiet neighborhood is now the scene of a murder investigation.

Authorities arrived at a home on 139 Wilbur Nelson Road Monday evening to a fatal scene.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says when they arrived they found 20-year-old Diamond Love and 21-year-old Marcus Smith Jr. inside the house.

“We got a call about two deceased people in a house. It was apparent that they had been shot. There was evidence on the scene that told that story,” Thomas said.

Thomas says they called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help assist with the case. So far, they have already started the process to find the person responsible.

“We’ve done a couple of interviews. One interview was done by the TBI in Murfreesboro with a person that might have some information of value to the case,” Thomas said.

He says they have more interviews set up to continue gathering information for the case, as well as a few persons of interest.

“Working to develop leads. We have some people we are looking for that we would like to speak with that investigators are actively looking for. At this point we are just working it as a double homicide with no suspect named,” Thomas said.

The TBI and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say that the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the investigation, contact sheriff’s office at (731) 855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-TIPS.