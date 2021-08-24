Madison County Sheriff’s Office adds new K-9 to force

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new member to their team.

“She is a special dog. It’s her nature too. The way she will approach that person there, she’s kind of like a comfort dog,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

The state Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a contest with the sheriff’s office, where you get to pick the name of the new female black lab.

“People will send in a $5 donation, and you’re going to get to put a name in and they, with us, will actually pick the name,” Mehr said.

Unlike the other K-9s, she will assist in searching for lost ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other similar illnesses using a scent preservation kit.

“It’s an evidence grade jar. The individual can wipe under the arm 10 times and place it in this jar and seal it up, and it stores your human scent,” said Paul Coley, CEO of Scent Evidence K-9.

The sheriff’s office says the kits will be ready for dispersal shortly, but ask they only go to those who need them.

“Well this is the first major push we have here. I think we have about a thousand kits here that the sheriff’s office will be getting ready to disperse here within the next few weeks,” Coley said.

If you have a loved one and would like to keep their scent in case of emergency, you can contact the sheriff’s office.

If you would like the participate in naming the new K-9, the contest is open until Friday, Aug. 27.