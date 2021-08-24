Public meeting addresses CWD in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is back in the spotlight.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency teamed up with University of Tennessee Extension to host a public meeting in Lexington Tuesday evening.

Officials say Henderson County is one of the newest counties impacted by CWD.

Officials gave an update on progress, statewide surveillance, and answered questions from the audience.

Officials have advice if you want to go out hunting this fall.

“Learn more about the disease prior to going out and hunting this season, just so that they are aware of if they are in an impacted area, what opportunities are available for sampling,” said Dan Grove, Assistant Professor at the UT Extension.

For more information about CWD, click here.