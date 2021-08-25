Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/21 – 08/25/21

1/14 Laquaisa Warren Laquaisa Warren: Disorderly conduct

2/14 Christine Haynes Christine Haynes: Failure to appear

3/14 Carolise Manns Carolise Manns: Assault

4/14 Bobby Perkins Bobby Perkins: Rape

5/14 Brooklyn Willingham Brooklyn Willingham: Failure to appear



6/14 Carlium Brooks Carlium Brooks: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/14 Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended licene

8/14 Enrico Pugh Enrico Pugh: Failure to appear

9/14 Gregory Luster Gregory Luster: Simple domestic assault

10/14 Jacarious Jones Jacarious Jones: Trespass by motor vehicle



11/14 Jerrica Vargason Jerrica Vargason: Failure to appear

12/14 Llyntrell Jones Llyntrell Jones: Schedule VI drug violations

13/14 Marshall Yancey Marshall Yancey: Failure to appear

14/14 Michael Danner Michael Danner: Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.