Pop Up Showers And Storms Ahead

Weather Update – Tuesday, August 25th -10:35 PM

WEATHER SUMMARY:

We are dealing with the dog days of summer with hot and humid weather expected now for most of the week. Dewpoints will stay high through the week with lower end chances of a shower or storm to cool off with starting Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will drop off some but we probably want notice it much with the humidity set to take a climb. Break through pulse storms will fire up Thursday afternoon with around 30% odds in any given one location.

THIS EVENING:

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the area into the end of the week. This will bring warmer and more humid temperatures that we saw a glimpse of today. Highs reached into the lower 90’s for many across the region. Clear skies will remain into the evening, bringing another hot and humid day tomorrow. Lows should reach into the lower 70’s around bus stop time.

TOMORROW:

Another day in the lower 90’s with heat index values topping out around 102. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with a return of a few storms scattered about for the first time in 3 days.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early, otherwise, mostly clear and lows in the lower 70’s. A few isolated pop up storms Friday afternoon and again Saturday with around 20% odds. Healthier chances of storms by Sunday evening.

A CLOSE WATCH ON THE TROPICS:

A tropical wave may soon develop into a tropical storm. Prevailing winds would begin the drive the system to the northwest and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico. Some models are attempting to bring the forecast position in towards the Gulf coast by around Saturday which could be a hurricane by then.

It’s a long way out, but if it continues course, it could wind up near west Tennessee, again, the exact timing and track could change between now and then so keep up with the latest from StormTeam 7.

The long term trends into next week indicates a more unsettled pattern with cooler temperatures back to the middle to upper 80’s. Showers and storms becoming likely by the start of the week and we’ll be watching closely to see if the potential tropical system may effect the area by middle to end of next week.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

