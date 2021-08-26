Jackson man convicted of murdering his mother

JACKSON, Tenn. — A jury has convicted 39-year-old Antonio Tywan James of first degree murder in the death of his mother.

A news release states on March 5, 2019, witnesses observed James shoot his mother, Ermateen James, at her residence in Jackson after a dispute.

James then fled the scene, leaving family members to attempt to save the victim’s life. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Once apprehended, James admitted to police he disposed of the murder weapon in a pond.

James faced charges of first degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm during an indictment in October 2019. A release states he plead guilty to the firearm possession.

On August 12, 2021, he was convicted of first degree murder and tampering with evidence after a three day trial.

James was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the murder charge, with sentencing on the remaining counts set for October 12.

Click here for our initial coverage of this story in 2019.

