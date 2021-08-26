Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/21 – 08/26/21

1/10 Melissa Kandlstorfer Melissa Kandlstorfer: Shoplifting/theft of property

2/10 Alicia Ozier Alicia Ozier: Simple domestic assault

3/10 Bobby Bruce Bobby Bruce: Failure to appear, violation of probation

4/10 Christopher McClain Christopher McClain: Violation of community corrections

5/10 Dejuan Whitmore Dejuan Whitmore: Failure to appear



6/10 Eric Heidelberg Eric Heidelberg: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

7/10 Gregory Jenkins Gregory Jenkins: Failure to appear

8/10 Jermon Jones Jermon Jones: Violation of probation

9/10 Lanodyia Brown Lanodyia Brown: Shoplifting/theft of property

10/10 Maurice Matthews Maurice Matthews: Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.