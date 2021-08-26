‘Soul at theCo’ connects Black business owners, entrepreneurs

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to bring “soul” to theCo.

Soul at theCo brought Black business owners and entrepreneurs together to connect, network, and learn from each other.

Leaders say soul stands for success, opportunity, unity, and leadership. They say bringing those aspects together helps make the community stronger.

Thursday night, Sabrina Blue with Helping Hands of Tennessee spoke about grants and how to get funded.

Leaders say it’s important to embrace all the resources.

“Breaking down that stigma of thinking we need to move outside of our city or go outside of our city to find the things that we need, when everything we need is right here in Jackson,” said Trunetta Atwater, the organizer.

Atwater says they hope to come back in October for another event.