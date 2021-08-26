Sunny Hot And Humid

Weather Update: Thursday, August 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off much like all week with temps in the lower 70s. Temperatures will be at the races again this morning climbing through the 80s and into the low 90s by this afternoon. This afternoon, there are some subtle changes. The main one is that the overall ridge will weaken a bit, this will allow heights to fall just a little over the Mid-South. This will leaf to partly cloudy skies at the very least. But there may be a few spotty storms as well. The chance isnt great and most of you will still end up mainly dry. But it’s at least worth mentioning today.



