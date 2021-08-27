Educator of the Week: Vicky James

HENDERSON COUNTY, — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week , brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Vicky James is a kindergarten teacher at Westover Elementary School, teaching where she once attended.

“What I love about kindergarten: We start at the very basics and by May, you know, we’re where we need to be,” James said.

James says she loves teaching young minds.

“They come to you fresh, and their brains are just ready to learn. They’re like a sponge. They just soak it up,” James said.

James has been teaching for 14 years now, but says it isn’t always easy.

“It’s hard work. It’s a lot of hard work. But I love it. I mean, I don’t get up and say, ‘Oh. I have to go to work.’ I love going to work,” James said.

James teaches her students the importance of hard work in the classroom.

“My philosophy is work hard and great things will happen. And that’s what I tell them. And I believe that in everyday life. You know, if you work hard, great things will happen,” James said.

James is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award.

To vote for her or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our educator of the week award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.