Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says the military has begun its final withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a heightened threat of terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden says commanders told him an attack was “highly likely” over the next 24 to 36 hours.

An official says the number of U.S. troops remaining has dropped to 4,000 or fewer, three days before Biden’s deadline for getting out and ending the longest war in American history.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said a U.S. drone strike killed two members of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, and Biden says that strike “was not the last.”

The remains of 13 U.S. troops killed Thursday in a bombing Kabul are headed home.