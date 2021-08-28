US confirms soldier from east Tennessee killed in bombing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense says a soldier from east Tennessee was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport this week.

The Defense Department said Saturday that 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was killed in Thursday’s bombing, along with 11 Marines and one Navy sailor.

Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded and more than 160 Afghans were killed in the bombing blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Knauss was from Corryton, located north of Knoxville. He had been stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and he was part of the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion.