Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) – President Joe Biden has met in private with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as the remains of their loved ones returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also plan to attend the “dignified transfer” of the fallen troops while at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

It’s a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31, and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between.