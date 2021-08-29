Gibson County fair to return this week

GIBSON Co.– A local fair is making its way back to the Gibson County area this week.

“We’ve got an expanded mid way this year with some new rides and things that haven’t been seen here in Gibson County, ” said Zach Marbrey, Gibson County fair association president.

The Gibson County fair in Trenton is returning to the fairground on Monday for many people to enjoy.

Marbrey says they have been preparing for residents to come and participate in all the events the have planned, including delicious food.

“Fair food, that’s just your classic, everybody wants to come in to get a funnel cake or some deep fried Reese’s or a foot long corn dog. That’s one of the big things we have a lot of folks that look forward to this exhibit building and live talk shows as well,” said Marbrey.

Marbrey says even though masks are not required due to COVID-19, they are encouraging individuals to wear them while inside the exhibit and practice social distancing.

You can also expect more activities you may have been looking forward to this year.

“Truck tractor pulls, demolition derby, we’ve got trivia corn hold tournaments,” said Marbrey.

The fair will last from Monday through September 4th.

Marbrey says due to the weather from hurricane Ida he is not expecting many people to come out Monday and Tuesday.