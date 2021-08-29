Nevada man wins $1 million prize in vaccination program

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Las Vegas-area man who got a shot to protect against the coronavirus ended up giving his bank account a huge shot in the arm.

The man has won the $1 million grand prize in a jackpot for participants in an eight-week coronavirus vaccination program.

The grand prize winner joined nearly 2,000 other winners in being introduced to the public by their first name and last initial at a live event hosted by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Meanwhile, the governor is urging Nevada residents to still get their shots, even though the vaccination campaign is over.