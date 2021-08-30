11 arrested in two-day human trafficking operation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eleven men have been arrested in two-day joint undercover operation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 11 men have been accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

The operation began Thursday, with law enforcement putting fake advertisements on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, the TBI news release says.

The TBI says the operation resulted in the arrest of:

Christopher Clark, 24, Milan: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Gene Depriest, 79, Waverly: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Charles Dunigan, 36, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Rickius Grant, 25, West Memphis, AR: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Troyce Hudson, 46, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Shravan Niranjan, 42, Collierville: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Brian Patterson, 50, Trezevant: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)

Dustin Smith, 32, Drummonds: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Brandon Williams, 39, Bartlett: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Clyde Willis, 40, Jackson: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)

Micah Wilson, 51, Trenton: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

The operation was conducted by agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Jackson Police Department, the release says.

The TBI says the operation was in conjunction with Operation United Front, 12-state human trafficking operation, as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

The release says the operation also had the support of Restore Corps and Scarlet Rope Project.

The TBI says mugshots and additional information can be found through their website.

You can find information about human trafficking and the TBI’s efforts to stop it here.