Gibson County Fair brings food, more to West Tennessee

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A sense of normalcy can be felt as the Gibson County Fair kicked off on Monday.

1/3

2/3

3/3





According to a member of the Fair Association, Andy Zarecor, the inside exhibit showcases sewing, crafts, quilting and photography.

Outside includes good fair food, trivia contests and a corn-hole tournament.

Fair officials encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the fair. It is free and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The fair ends Sept. 4 at 11 p.m.