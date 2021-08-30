Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/21 – 08/30/21

1/28 Joseph Hayes Joseph Hayes: Simple domestic assault

2/28 Aaron Garner Aaron Garner: Failure to appear

3/28 Alfred Johnson Alfred Johnson: Violation of probation

4/28 Antonio Clark Antonio Clark: Simple domestic assault

5/28 Bryan Davis Bryan Davis: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/28 Cesar Gonzales Cesar Gonzales: Simple domestic assault

7/28 Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Disorderly conduct

8/28 Darekus Trawick Darekus Trawick: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/28 Devonta Jones Devonta Jones: Theft of property under $1,000

10/28 Douglas Tedford Douglas Tedford: Violation of probation



11/28 Dustin Brown Dustin Brown: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/28 Gregory Wilbourn Gregory Wilbourn: Simple domestic assault, harassment

13/28 James Thedford James Thedford: Shoplifting/theft of property

14/28 Jarsten Clark Jarsten Clark: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

15/28 Jessica Ballard Jessica Ballard: Violation of probation



16/28 Joel Fry Joel Fry: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

17/28 Joseph Gallo Joseph Gallo: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication

18/28 Justin Rainey Justin Rainey: Violation of probation

19/28 Kadajaisha Taylor Kadajaisha Taylor: Failure to appear

20/28 Kevin Phillips Kevin Phillips: Driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law



21/28 Lavonn Whitfield Lavonn Whitfield: Violation of probation

22/28 Michael Webber Michael Webber: Public intoxication, violation of probation

23/28 Shanetta Johnson Shanetta Johnson: Aggravated assault, vandalism

24/28 Shravan Niranjan Shravan Niranjan: Patronizing prostitution

25/28 Stacy Davis Stacy Davis: Failure to appear



26/28 Stanley Postell Stanley Postell: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

27/28 Steven Barberini Steven Barberini: Violation of community corrections

28/28 Veronica McCloud Veronica McCloud: Driving on revoked/suspended license

























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.