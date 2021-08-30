Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/21 – 08/30/21 August 30, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/28Joseph Hayes Joseph Hayes: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/28Aaron Garner Aaron Garner: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/28Alfred Johnson Alfred Johnson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/28Antonio Clark Antonio Clark: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/28Bryan Davis Bryan Davis: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/28Cesar Gonzales Cesar Gonzales: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/28Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/28Darekus Trawick Darekus Trawick: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/28Devonta Jones Devonta Jones: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/28Douglas Tedford Douglas Tedford: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/28Dustin Brown Dustin Brown: Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/28Gregory Wilbourn Gregory Wilbourn: Simple domestic assault, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 13/28James Thedford James Thedford: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/28Jarsten Clark Jarsten Clark: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/28Jessica Ballard Jessica Ballard: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/28Joel Fry Joel Fry: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 17/28Joseph Gallo Joseph Gallo: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/28Justin Rainey Justin Rainey: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/28Kadajaisha Taylor Kadajaisha Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/28Kevin Phillips Kevin Phillips: Driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 21/28Lavonn Whitfield Lavonn Whitfield: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/28Michael Webber Michael Webber: Public intoxication, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/28Shanetta Johnson Shanetta Johnson: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/28Shravan Niranjan Shravan Niranjan: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 25/28Stacy Davis Stacy Davis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/28Stanley Postell Stanley Postell: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/28Steven Barberini Steven Barberini: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/28Veronica McCloud Veronica McCloud: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter