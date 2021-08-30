Suspect in Gibson County double homicide found in Georgia

MILAN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a suspect in last week’s double homicide in Gibson County has been found.

According to the TBI, the incident took place Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Wilbur Nelson Road.

When deputies of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found 20-year-old Diamond Love, who lived in the home, and 21-year-old Marcus Smith Jr., of Humboldt, dead at the scene.

The TBI says during the course of the investigation, investigators found evidence pointed to 20-year-old Frederick Yates Jr. as the responsible.

The TBI says warrants for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, and especially aggravated burglary were then issued.

He was found on Monday and was taken into custody in Ringgold, Georgia, according to the TBI.