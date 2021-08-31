Ida Moving Out, Cooler & Sunny Weather Moving in, Warm Labor Day Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for August 31st:

Ida dropped between 1-3″ of rain from Jackson towards the Tennessee River, but most areas northwest of Jackson didn’t see much at all. Winds will remain breezy this evening but the winds and clouds will move out tonight. A few showers will be possible Wednesday but mostly dry weather is expected for the rest of the work week. Warmer weather is expected to move in though for your Labor Day weekend. We will have the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

If you are wondering where we stood on rainfall in Jackson for the month of August in 2021, we will end up about 2.25″ above normal and about 1.25″ more then we got in 2020. The highest rain amount we received was 2.39″ on August 13th and we also received 1.43″ on August 1st.

After being above normal for July & August, we are officially 3.5″ above average for the year so far and about 0.5″ below where we were in 2020.

TONIGHT:

Skies will clear out as the night goes on and the winds will weaken overnight as well. A few lingering light showers cannot be ruled out but most of us will not see much at all. Lows tonight will fall down into the upper 60s and the winds will come out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH by the morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday. A few isolated showers could develop in the late morning or early afternoon on the back side of Ida but should clear out as the day goes on. Chances for rain are around 20-30% so don’t count on seeing much. Highs will reach the mid 80s and the winds will be light but stay out of the north or northwest.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weather for the end of the work week. It will be a bit cooler on the back side of Ida with morning lows falling down to around 60°. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s but rain chances are not expected. Winds will come out of the northeast on Thursday and become calm on Friday before moving more to the south as we head into the upcoming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly winds will return on Saturday and that will start to warm things back up to normal. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Saturday and partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak front will drift through the area late Saturday into Sunday and could bring a few passing showers with it, but rain chances currently only sit around 20% each day. The winds will come more out of the west into the day on Sunday before shifting to the east on Labor Day behind the weak frontal boundary. Morning lows will fall down to the mid 60s each morning.

LABOR DAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather is expected for your Labor Day. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s and the winds will start to come out of the southeast towards the end of the day increasing the humidity some and above normal temperatures will return for the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start to only fall down to the upper 60s again. Rain chances are not expected on Monday but the next front could try to move through next Tuesday and could bring some showers and storms with it.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

