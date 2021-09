LIFELINE blood drives in September

Here is a list of public blood drives being hosted by LIFELINE Blood Services during the month of September:

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Savannah: Hardin Medical Center – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union City: Second Baptist Church – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Paris: First United Methodist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

McKenzie: Save-A-Lot – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bolivar: Simmons Bank – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Parsons: Decatur County Middle School – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dyer: City of Dyer – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Henderson: City Hall – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adamsville: First Baptist Church – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Martin: E.W. James & Sons – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Savannah: Walgreens – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Milan: Lowe’s – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Paris: Lowe’s – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Parsons: First Baptist Church – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dresden: Southside Church of Christ – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Milan: Milan Hospital – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Humboldt: Humboldt Higher Education Center – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bolivar: Bolivar General Hospital – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin: Volunteer Hospital – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Camden: Camden General Hospital – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Jackson: Jackson-Madison County General Hospital – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dyersburg: Dyersburg Hospital – 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Newbern: First United Methodist Church – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Lexington: First Baptist Church – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Union City: E.W. James & Sons – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.