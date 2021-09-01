Weak Front Passing this Evening, Nice & Mild Thursday/Friday, Showers Chances this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for September 1st:

A weak front is sliding through West Tennessee this afternoon and bringing a few showers with it. After is passes, rain chances will not return until Saturday afternoon when the next front will move through the area. Severe weather is not expected for your labor day weekend, but showers will be possible. Labor Day looks really nice with highs back up into the upper 80s and mostly sunny. Catch the latest details on your holiday weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will clear out as the night goes on and the winds will weaken overnight as well. A few lingering light showers cannot be ruled out this evening but most of us will not see much at all. Lows tonight will fall down into the low 60s and by the morning behind the front.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the weather for the end of the work week. It will be a bit cooler on the back side of Ida with morning lows falling down to around 60°. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s but rain chances are not expected. Winds will come out of the northeast on Thursday and become calm on Friday before moving more to the south as we head into the upcoming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Southerly winds will return on Saturday and that will start to warm things back up to normal. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Saturday and partly cloudy skies are expected. A weak front will drift through the area late Saturday into Sunday and could bring a few passing showers with it, but rain chances currently only sit around 20% each day. The winds will come more out of the west into the day on Sunday before shifting to the east on Labor Day behind the weak frontal boundary. Morning lows will fall down to the mid 60s each morning.

LABOR DAY:

Mostly sunny skies and warm weather is expected for your Labor Day. Highs will make it up to the upper 80s and the winds will start to come out of the southeast towards the end of the day increasing the humidity some and above normal temperatures will return for the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start to only fall down to the upper 60s again. Rain chances are not expected on Monday but the next front could try to move through next Tuesday and could bring some showers and storms with it.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

